Mahesh Mhatre accused of assault at KDMC, patient's family defends India Jul 08, 2026

Shiv Sena corporator Mahesh Mhatre landed in controversy after being accused of assaulting a doctor at the KDMC hospital.

But the pregnant patient's family says he only stepped in because doctors allegedly refused to treat the pregnant patient during a medical emergency, insisting on shifting her despite dangerous flooding outside.

With no safe way to travel, they turned to Mhatre for help.