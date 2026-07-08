Mahesh Mhatre accused of assault at KDMC, patient's family defends
India
Shiv Sena corporator Mahesh Mhatre landed in controversy after being accused of assaulting a doctor at the KDMC hospital.
But the pregnant patient's family says he only stepped in because doctors allegedly refused to treat the pregnant patient during a medical emergency, insisting on shifting her despite dangerous flooding outside.
With no safe way to travel, they turned to Mhatre for help.
Mhatre denies assault, cites phone distraction
Mhatre denies any assault, saying he simply tapped the doctor's hand as she was distracted on her phone and not listening to urgent concerns.
He points out that CCTV footage might look misleading and blames bigger issues with how the hospital is run.