Mahi Mishra posts on X that Ekart agent refused package
India
A woman named Mahi Mishra shared on X that an Ekart delivery agent refused to give her a package, even when she went to Ekart's hub and asked for the item to be delivered from there.
The incident caught attention online, with people expressing frustration over how deliveries are handled.
Users call out Amazon and Delhivery
Mishra's post opened the floodgates for others to talk about similar issues, like parcels being marked undelivered without warning or just a single missed call before cancelation.
Many also called out other companies like Amazon and Delhivery, saying better communication and accountability from delivery services is long overdue.