Mahila Morcha files police complaint in Kozhikode against Jaanmoni Das
India
A police complaint was filed against Jaanmoni Das, a transgender makeup artist and social media influencer, for allegedly making disrespectful comments about Prime Minister Modi and his mother while commenting on the recent protest at Jantar Mantar.
The Mahila Morcha State Committee, led by Navya Haridas, submitted the complaint in Kozhikode city on July 27, 2026.
Navya Haridas to file statewide complaints
Haridas announced plans to file similar complaints across the state, saying that such disrespectful behavior would not be tolerated.
Das apologized in an Instagram video, explaining that her Malayalam isn't strong and she didn't mean to offend anyone.
However, Mahila Morcha leaders felt her apology wasn't enough and said the issue was too serious to be excused as a language mistake.