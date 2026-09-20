Mahindra Thar driver rammed electric cab in Gurugram Sector 86
India
A road rage incident in Gurugram's Sector 86 saw a Mahindra Thar driver ramming an electric cab eight to 10 times after a small argument with the cabdriver, Rahul, 29.
The whole scene, which happened around 10.30pm on Friday night, was caught on video.
Thar driver left scene, FIR pending
The Thar driver managed to slip away before police arrived and later checked into a hospital, allegedly to avoid police action, but doctors said he was not seriously hurt.
Police confirmed that Rahul filed a complaint and an FIR is being registered; the Thar driver will be arrested afterwards.