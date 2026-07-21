Mahua Moitra granted interim protection by Calcutta High Court
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra just got interim protection from the Calcutta High Court in a hate speech case, meaning she cannot be arrested or compelled until October 5 provided she cooperates with the investigation.
The case was filed at Hogolberia police station in Nadia district.
Court orders Moitra appear August 14
Her lawyer said she could join questioning virtually until August 13 if required, but the court ordered her to appear in person from August 14.
The court told her to fully cooperate with the investigation and made it clear that police should ensure she is not subjected to egg-pelting during appearances.
The next hearing is on October 1, and the judge noted she gets this protection because the charges carry less than seven years' jail time, if she follows all procedures.