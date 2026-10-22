Main accused Shraddha Dubey reentered India from Nepal October 16
India
Shraddha Dubey, the main accused in cafe owner Shiva Sharma's death, managed to slip back into India from Nepal on October 16 without getting caught.
Using the fake name "Devraj," she checked into an Agra hotel and even stopped in Lucknow just long enough to sign some legal papers, all while police were searching for her.
Shraddha Dubey arrested in Nagpur
Dubey's escape started with a six-day trip to Nepal before weaving through Rae Bareli, Agra, and Kanpur (where she switched taxis because things got slow).
She finally made it to Nagpur with help from her sister and driver, renting a flat before being arrested on October 20.
Now, all three are headed back to Uttar Pradesh as police dig deeper into how they pulled off this run.