Maize price surge lifts Indian egg prices 35%-40% to ₹9
India
Eggs are getting pricier in India, with rates rising by 35% to 40% over the past year and now costing up to ₹9 each.
The main reason? Maize, the feed for hens, has nearly doubled in price over the past three years, making it much more expensive to produce eggs.
Distilleries take 37% of India's maize
India's push for ethanol fuel is taking a big chunk of maize; about 37% of all production is now going to distilleries instead of poultry farms.
That means less maize for chickens and higher costs all around.
With winter demand coming up, experts say prices may remain elevated and possibly rise further during winter.