Majid Hussain arrested after allegedly attacking wife over infidelity suspicions
India
A 35-year-old man, Majid Hussain, was arrested after allegedly attacking his wife with a shaving blade during an argument fueled by suspicions of infidelity.
The incident happened late on September 13, leaving the woman with multiple injuries to her mouth and throat.
Attempted murder case now under way
The couple, with three children, had a history of fights over trust issues.
After moving to her parents' house with the children, the woman returned home just two days before the attack following requests from Hussain and his father.
Police responded quickly after a late-night call; Hussain reportedly confessed during questioning and has no prior criminal record.
An attempted murder case is now under way.