Major banks including SBI HDFC ICICI PNB will close locally
India
Heads up: Big banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and PNB will be closed on different days in certain cities between September 21 and 27 due to local holidays.
This means you won't be able to do things like cash deposits or check work at branches on those days.
But don't worry, online banking, UPI, and ATMs will still work as usual.
City bank closures UPI ATMs operational
Here's the quick breakdown: Banks shut in Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram on September 21; Ranchi on September 22; Jammu and Srinagar on September 23; Gangtok on September 25.
Plus, all banks across India will be closed for the fourth Saturday on September 26.
Even with the closures, you can handle most stuff online or at an ATM, no need to stress about missing out.