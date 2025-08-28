Major Indian lakes drying up; climate change, urbanization to blame

How to save these vital water bodies

The main culprits? Unplanned urban growth, expanding farms, more industry, and dumping untreated sewage—all turning these lakes into polluted zones.

Climate change is making things worse by raising temperatures (which means more water evaporates) and messing with rainfall patterns.

Some cool fixes are being tried out: IIT Roopar has used nano bubble tech to clean up lake water in Punjab, and similar efforts are happening at Delhi's National Zoological Park.

But experts say real change needs better city planning, proper sewage treatment, and climate action to keep these vital lakes alive.