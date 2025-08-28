Major Indian lakes drying up; climate change, urbanization to blame
Lakes across India are shrinking fast, and that's a big deal for both people and the planet.
More than 30 major Indian lakes—including Mettur and Krishnarajasagar—recorded a drying trend between 1992 and 2020, with 16 of these lakes in southern India.
Even though lakes cover just 3% of Earth's land, they store about 90% of its freshwater.
How to save these vital water bodies
The main culprits? Unplanned urban growth, expanding farms, more industry, and dumping untreated sewage—all turning these lakes into polluted zones.
Climate change is making things worse by raising temperatures (which means more water evaporates) and messing with rainfall patterns.
Some cool fixes are being tried out: IIT Roopar has used nano bubble tech to clean up lake water in Punjab, and similar efforts are happening at Delhi's National Zoological Park.
But experts say real change needs better city planning, proper sewage treatment, and climate action to keep these vital lakes alive.