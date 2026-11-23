Major Navi Mumbai oil company fire spreads to plywood, courier
A major fire broke out at an oil company in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, and quickly spread to a nearby plywood unit and courier firm.
Locals were alarmed by the heavy smoke and flames, but thankfully no one was hurt.
Losses estimated in crores of rupees
Firefighters rushed in with more than 10 engines and worked for hours to control the blaze.
Early investigations suggest flammable materials may have made things worse, with losses estimated in crores of rupees.
Officials are still figuring out the exact cause and full extent of the damage as cooling operations continue.