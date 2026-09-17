Major Navya Shekhawat 1st Army woman ADC to Droupadi Murmu
India
Major Navya Shekhawat just made history as the first woman officer from the Indian Army to serve as aide-de-camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu.
She's only the second woman ever in this high-profile role, following Lieutenant Commander Yashasvi Solanki of the Indian Navy, who became ADC last year.
It's a big step forward for women in India's armed forces.
Appointment highlights women's leadership in military
Aides-de-camp are officers who help the president with everything from official events and ceremonies to planning and protocol.
Major Shekhawat stepping into this job isn't just about breaking barriers: it shows how women are now taking on more leadership roles in the military and shaping what top-level service looks like today.