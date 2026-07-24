NEET paper leak: NTA sacks 47 officials, legal action imminent
What's the story
The National Testing Agency(NTA) has sacked 47 officials in a major overhaul of the agency. This decision comes in the wake of widespread protests over NEET paper leaks. The government is also planning to initiate legal and criminal proceedings against some of these officials. The move is part of an effort to implement serious examination reforms within the NTA, which has been under scrutiny for its functioning.
Staffing concerns
NTA functioning with only 24 permanent employees
The Education Ministry recently informed the Lok Sabha that the NTA is functioning with only 24 permanent employees against a sanctioned strength of 39.
The agency also employs 73 contractual workers and 124 outsourced staff to run its operations.
In addition to the sackings, legal action will be taken against some officials involved in these controversies.
Protest aftermath
Protests continue nationwide until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
The protests have been widespread, with students demanding accountability and transparency from the NTA.
In response to the unrest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a tough new law against paper leaks. He also announced fast-track courts to punish those responsible for such incidents.
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after MPs from both ruling and opposition blocs urged him to do so, although protests continue nationwide demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Security escalations
Centre airlifts CRPF companies to Delhi amid unrest
In light of the protests, the Centre has airlifted 10 more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies to Delhi. Around 150 CAPF companies are expected to be deployed in the city over the next few days.
Meanwhile, clashes have erupted between protesters and police in Kolkata as well, with demonstrators demanding Pradhan's resignation.
The Rapid Action Force has launched an inquiry into allegations of excessive force used by its personnel during the student protests in Delhi.
Transit update
Entry gates for Mandi House, Central Secretariat metro stations reopened
Amid the unrest, entry gates for Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations have reopened.
Earlier, 18 central Delhi metro stations were shut due to security concerns.
The Cockroach Janta Party has also announced a nationwide protest against alleged police brutality during these demonstrations.
Protests continue as students demand accountability and transparency from the NTA.