NTA overhauls leadership, invites applications to 4 key posts
What's the story
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a major overhaul of its leadership in a bid to revamp its examination system. The move is part of the "Build New NTA" initiative, which aims to improve security and restore faith in the competitive examination process. As part of this initiative, the agency has invited applications for four senior leadership positions focusing on assessment, operations, cyber security, and investigation.
Background
Revamp follows NEET paper leak controversy
The revamp comes in the wake of months of protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.
The controversy had sparked demands for accountability and led to the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
In response, the government has announced measures to strengthen examination systems, including an anti-paper leak law and fast-track courts for related cases.
Recruitment details
NTA's recruitment drive for senior leadership roles
In a LinkedIn post, the NTA announced its recruitment drive, stating, "We are hiring for four senior leadership roles. And we are looking for the best India has to offer."
The agency stressed that its initiative was aimed at rebuilding an institution conducting examinations for over 1 crore students annually.
The restructuring exercise is in line with recommendations from the High-Level Committee of Experts (HLCE), headed by K Radhakrishnan.
Role overview
Key positions to be filled in revamp
The NTA is looking to fill four senior positions: General Manager, Assessment R&D and Psychometrics; General Manager, Test Centre Network & Operations; General Manager, Information Security (Chief Information Security Officer); and General Manager, Vigilance, Investigation & Forensics.
The vigilance and forensics head will be responsible for probing examination malpractices and liaising with agencies like the CBI, IB, ED, and state police under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024.
Recruitment deadline
Recruitment drive gains momentum with government support
The agency has also invited applications for Young Professionals through the UPSC's Pratibha Setu portal.
The deadline for applying to senior leadership positions is 30 days from July 25, 2026.
This recruitment drive comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a high-powered committee headed by Nandan Nilekani to recommend measures for leak-proof and technology-driven examinations.
Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's commitment to reforming examination systems and punishing those responsible for paper leaks.