Major Vijai Singh Mankotia, former army officer, dies in Kangra
Major Vijai Singh Mankotia, a well-known face in Himachal Pradesh politics and a former army officer, passed away on Tuesday morning after a heart attack at his home in Kangra.
He started out as an independent MLA back in 1982 and spent over 40 years serving the public, especially championing the cause of military veterans.
Mankotia's cabinet tenure and 2007 tape
Mankotia held key roles as a cabinet minister with Congress, handling tourism and aviation.
He was known for speaking his mind, even clashing with leaders like Virbhadra Singh, and made headlines in 2007 by releasing a controversial audio tape alleging high-level corruption.
Over the years, he worked with several parties before joining BJP in 2022.
Politicians are remembering him today for his boldness and lasting impact on state politics.