'Majority view not always right': SC judge on public morality India Feb 25, 2026

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan recently made a strong point about why our laws and values should be guided by the Constitution, not just what most people think is right.

At a Hyderabad seminar, he said, "Constitutional morality must outweigh the argument of public morality, even if it be the majoritarian view."

He pointed out real-life examples—like a student in Delhi denied housing because of her Muslim surname and parents in Odisha refusing meals cooked by Dalit workers—to show why this matters.