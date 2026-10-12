Makkhi Janta Party urges creative action after Supreme Court remark
India
The Makkhi Janta Party (MJP), a youth-driven and satirical political group, is catching attention at Delhi protests.
Sparked by a Supreme Court comment about not "use a hammer to kill a fly," MJP urges people to question authority and stand up for democracy in creative ways.
Makkhi Janta Party uses social media
Unlike traditional parties, MJP leans into humor and social media (think Instagram memes and their own website) to connect with young people.
They focus on public rights but also promote economic growth, entrepreneurship, and jobs, setting themselves apart from protest-heavy groups like the Cockroach Janta Party.
Their mix of satire and serious advocacy is making politics feel fresh (and just a bit more fun) for Delhi's youth.