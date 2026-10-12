Malayalam director-producer Hussain arrested for allegedly stealing phones and laptops
India
Malayalam film director-producer Kaja Hussain has been arrested for allegedly stealing phones and laptops from train passengers in Kerala.
He was caught after taking an 80,000 rupees phone on the Mangaluru Central Intercity Superfast Express, with CCTV footage used to identify him in several similar thefts.
Hussain posed as secondhand dealer
Hussain reportedly turned to theft after his 2024 film flopped, leaving him in serious financial trouble.
To avoid getting caught, he changed his look and sold stolen gadgets by posing as a secondhand dealer.
Police also linked him to earlier thefts in Kozhikode and noted he'd been involved in an unrelated fraud case in July 2024, though that's separate from these charges.