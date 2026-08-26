Malda Medical College infant deaths prompt West Bengal report request
10 infants died at Malda Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, prompting the West Bengal Health Department to seek a report.
Most of the babies were referred from other hospitals, while two were born there.
The incident has put a spotlight on infant health in the region, with Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee saying, "We have asked for a report. We have asked for details on why it happened, what caused it."
Preliminary findings cite asphyxia and jaundice
Early findings point to low birth rate, asphyxia, jaundice, and heart issues as possible causes.
The hospital has seen about 60 infant deaths this August alone, many from outside referrals, highlighting ongoing challenges.
While West Bengal's infant mortality rate is lower than India's average, problems like malnutrition and early marriages still impact child health.
The hospital also faces other hurdles like a rodent infestation.