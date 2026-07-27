Malda tensions as Hindu groups seek Shivling near Adina Mosque
Malda, West Bengal, is seeing rising tensions as Hindu groups want to install a large Shiva Lingam near the ASI-protected 14th-century Adina Mosque.
They claim the mosque was built over an ancient Shiva temple.
Organizers say they will stick to legal steps and hope for court approval to eventually move the Shivling inside the mosque.
Court challenge targets Adina ASI status
The Adina Mosque, built in 1373 CE, features carvings linked to both Hindu and Buddhist traditions, fueling debates about its origins.
Later, BJP raised questions about its ASI status in Parliament, and a petition in Calcutta High Court now challenges that classification.
While organizers promise peaceful events and legal compliance, authorities have warned against unauthorized activity under monument laws and ramped up security ahead of this year's Shravan worship.