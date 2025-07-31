Malegaon blast case: All 7 accused acquitted by special NIA court
A special NIA court has cleared all seven people accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, saying there just wasn't enough solid evidence to convict them.
The blast near a mosque back in September 2008 killed six and injured over 100, but after years of investigation and trial, the court said charges like terrorism and conspiracy couldn't be proven.
No eyewitnesses, mixed reactions
Among those acquitted are Pragya Singh Thakur—who spent eight years in jail before getting bail—and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, who claimed he was mistreated during custody.
Others included Major Ramesh Upadhyay (Retd), Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, and Sudhakar Chaturvedi.
The judge pointed out there were no eyewitnesses.
Reactions have been mixed—some see it as justice served; others feel let down that no one's been held accountable for such a tragic attack.