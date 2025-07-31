Project 18: India's biggest stealth destroyer yet
India is under development with Project 18, its biggest and most advanced stealth destroyer yet.
Weighing in at about 13,000 tons, this ship isn't just huge—it packs three times more missile launch cells than any other Indian Navy vessel so far.
With around 75% of its tech made in India, it's a major move toward building homegrown defense muscle.
The ship's arsenal and surveillance capabilities
Project 18 comes loaded with four cutting-edge DRDO AESA radars for full-circle surveillance and can spot threats over 500km away.
Its arsenal is stacked: long-range surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos and indigenous cruise missiles, plus plenty of short-range air defense—all layered to handle threats from the sky or sea.
How the ship will help India at sea
Under development as of 2023, Project 18 is set to help India reach its goal of having up to 175 warships by 2035.
With rising security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, this ship gives India a serious edge at sea—and shows how far local tech has come.