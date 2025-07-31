Project 18: India's biggest stealth destroyer yet India Jul 31, 2025

India is under development with Project 18, its biggest and most advanced stealth destroyer yet.

Weighing in at about 13,000 tons, this ship isn't just huge—it packs three times more missile launch cells than any other Indian Navy vessel so far.

With around 75% of its tech made in India, it's a major move toward building homegrown defense muscle.