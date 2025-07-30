Next Article
Malegaon blast case: NIA court to pronounce verdict tomorrow
After nearly 17 years, a special NIA court will finally deliver its verdict in the Malegaon blast case on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
The 2008 explosion near a mosque in Maharashtra's Malegaon killed six and injured over a hundred people.
Among the seven accused are BJP leader and former MP Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.
Accused face serious charges; trial saw hundreds of witnesses
The accused face serious charges under anti-terror laws (UAPA) and the IPC, with the NIA calling it a planned attack to stir communal tension.
The trial saw hundreds of witnesses—though dozens later changed their statements.
Defense lawyers argue there were investigation lapses and claim political motivation, while victims' families back the NIA's stance that this was meant to target a community.