Malkangiri youth, 22, dies in Haryana police custody, family alleges
India
A 22-year-old man from Malkangiri, Odisha, died while in Haryana Police custody, sparking major protests back home.
He was picked up on drug charges Sunday night and found dead at a lodge the next morning.
His family says police beat him to death and are wrongly calling it a suicide, which has fueled even more anger among locals.
Officials ordered postmortem, NH 326 blocked
People in Malkangiri blocked National Highway 326 and gathered at the police station demanding justice.
Officials have registered an unnatural death case and ordered a postmortem to find out what really happened.
Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil said he will act based on the investigation results, promising accountability as the community waits for clear answers.