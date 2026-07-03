Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka denies 4 million tons missing at Singareni
India
Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has shot down claims from the opposition, including BRS, that 4 million metric tons have gone missing from Singareni Collieries.
He explained that SCCL uses geofencing and other technology to track everything, calling the accusations an unfair attack on the company and its 40,000 workers.
SCCL launches probe, Bhatti blames government
A full inquiry has been launched, led by SCCL's Vigilance Director.
Bhatti Vikramarka criticized the last government for not securing new coal blocks or joining central auctions for a close to 10-year tenure, saying this hurt Telangana's power sector and cost valuable revenue.
He added that voters have already rejected these kinds of practices in past elections.