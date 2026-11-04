Man accused of killing 5 near Guwahati hotel shot dead

According to reports, Gogoi had asked the police escorting him to stop their vehicle near Fulpanisiga around 3:00am for a toilet break.

During the stop, Gogoi allegedly snatched the service pistol of sub-inspector Debasish Sarma and fired three rounds at the team.

Sivasagar Senior Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia said, "Police subsequently resorted to open fire to save the sub-inspector and to prevent Gogoi from escaping."

Gogoi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.