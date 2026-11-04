Man accused of killing 5 near Guwahati hotel shot dead
What's the story
The man accused of shooting five people dead near a hotel last week in Guwahati, Ghanakanta Gogoi, was killed in an encounter with the police on Tuesday. The Guwahati-based businessman was killed in an encounter early on Wednesday while allegedly trying to escape police custody, officials said. He was being taken from Guwahati to Sibsagar in connection with a separate case when the incident took place.
Escape attempt
Gogoi fired at police team injuring 1
According to reports, Gogoi had asked the police escorting him to stop their vehicle near Fulpanisiga around 3:00am for a toilet break.
During the stop, Gogoi allegedly snatched the service pistol of sub-inspector Debasish Sarma and fired three rounds at the team.
Sivasagar Senior Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia said, "Police subsequently resorted to open fire to save the sub-inspector and to prevent Gogoi from escaping."
Gogoi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.
Case background
Gogoi arrested on October 26
Gogoi was arrested after surrendering at the Basistha police station in Guwahati on October 26.
He surrendered with a licensed.32-bore pistol, which is believed to have been used in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting.
The incident left five dead and one injured, reportedly over a financial dispute between Gogoi and the hotel's owners, the Bharali family.
Judicial directives
Guidelines issued for transporting Gogoi
Notably, when remanding Gogoi to police custody on October 27, the chief judicial magistrate court had issued specific guidelines for his movement and custodial treatment.
The court had directed that if he was taken out for evidence discovery between sunset and sunrise, he should be accompanied by adequate patrolling forces.
It also mandated a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer accompany him during such exercises and not subject him to custodial torture.
Custodial developments
Five shot dead in Guwahati hotel
After his police remand ended, Gogoi was produced before the CJM court on Tuesday and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.
However, he was later taken into custody from jail in connection with a separate case in Sivasagar district.
The shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn claimed the lives of hotel co-owners Bhudev Bharali (65) and Helena, 58, her son Debarshi Kashyap (39), daughter-in-law Rinika Kashyap (30), and family staffer Narayan Das (48).