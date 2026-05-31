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Home / News / India News / Accused in Ghaziabad teen's murder on Bakrid killed in encounter
Accused in Ghaziabad teen's murder on Bakrid killed in encounter
The accused allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old on Bakrid

Accused in Ghaziabad teen's murder on Bakrid killed in encounter

By Snehil Singh
May 31, 2026
09:56 am
What's the story

The prime accused in the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan was killed in a police encounter late on Saturday night. The incident took place in Khora, Ghaziabad, and has intensified a case that had sparked public anger. The accused, identified as Asad, allegedly stabbed Chauhan on Bakrid. After receiving a tip-off about Asad's plans to leave the city after collecting money from an associate, Ghaziabad Police set up a trap in Khora, India Today reported.

Encounter details

Asad was shot in crossfire

According to officials cited by NDTV, when police tried to stop Asad and his accomplice on a motorcycle, he allegedly opened fire at the officers. The police retaliated in self-defense, injuring Asad. He was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A police constable was also injured in the exchange of gunfire but is said to be stable.

Accomplice at large

Motorcycle, country-made pistol recovered from spot

The motorcycle used by Asad and a country-made pistol were recovered from the encounter site. However, his accomplice managed to escape, and a search operation is currently underway to apprehend him. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhaval Jaiswal confirmed that five people were named as accused in this case. While three have been arrested, Asad remained at large until the encounter on Saturday night.

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Community response

Incident had sparked public outrage

Chauhan was critically injured and later died in the hospital after being attacked with a knife by Asad and his accomplices in the Khoda area on Bakrid. The incident had sparked protests from the victim's family and several Hindu organizations demanding immediate action against those involved. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had promised strict punishment for the killers, while BSP chief Mayawati called it an "extremely tragic and worrying" incident, demanding strict action against those responsible.

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