Accused in Ghaziabad teen's murder on Bakrid killed in encounter

The prime accused in the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan was killed in a police encounter late on Saturday night. The incident took place in Khora, Ghaziabad , and has intensified a case that had sparked public anger. The accused, identified as Asad, allegedly stabbed Chauhan on Bakrid. After receiving a tip-off about Asad's plans to leave the city after collecting money from an associate, Ghaziabad Police set up a trap in Khora, India Today reported.

Encounter details Asad was shot in crossfire According to officials cited by NDTV, when police tried to stop Asad and his accomplice on a motorcycle, he allegedly opened fire at the officers. The police retaliated in self-defense, injuring Asad. He was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A police constable was also injured in the exchange of gunfire but is said to be stable.

Accomplice at large Motorcycle, country-made pistol recovered from spot The motorcycle used by Asad and a country-made pistol were recovered from the encounter site. However, his accomplice managed to escape, and a search operation is currently underway to apprehend him. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhaval Jaiswal confirmed that five people were named as accused in this case. While three have been arrested, Asad remained at large until the encounter on Saturday night.

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