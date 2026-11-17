Man allegedly threw firecracker causing Delhi girl Jhanvi's vision loss
A 12-year-old girl named Jhanvi lost sight in one eye after being allegedly hit by a firecracker thrown by a man in Delhi's Shahdara area on November 8.
She was simply walking to the grocery store when it happened, and doctors at AIIMS later confirmed her right eye had suffered severe damage and she had lost vision in it.
Family seeks funds police search man
Jhanvi's parents, both working, are now looking for help with her medical bills and school expenses.
She is known as a bright student who dreams of becoming a government officer someday.
Police have registered a case and are searching for the man responsible, while Jhanvi's family is hoping for justice and some much-needed support.