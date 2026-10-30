Man and woman killed in separate road accidents in Gurugram

Police have arrested Saksham, the motorcyclist involved in the woman's accident, and filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In the other case, efforts are on to track down the vehicle responsible using CCTV footage.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said, "Efforts are underway to identify the driver and car through CCTV cameras. FIR has been registered against an unidentified driver and further investigation is on."