Man and woman killed in separate road accidents in Gurugram
India
A 52-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman tragically lost their lives in separate road accidents in Gurugram.
The man was struck by an unknown vehicle while waiting for a ride on the KMP Expressway, and the woman was allegedly hit by a speeding motorcycle in Sector 65.
Motorcyclist Saksham arrested, CCTV probe underway
Police have arrested Saksham, the motorcyclist involved in the woman's accident, and filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
In the other case, efforts are on to track down the vehicle responsible using CCTV footage.
Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said, "Efforts are underway to identify the driver and car through CCTV cameras. FIR has been registered against an unidentified driver and further investigation is on."