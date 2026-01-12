Next Article
Man arrested for cheating women on matrimonial sites
Delhi Police have arrested 31-year-old Dashmeet Singh for allegedly scamming women by pretending to be a potential groom on matrimonial sites and social media.
He gained their trust, convinced them to send him money with promises of marriage, and then evaded further contact—one woman reported losing ₹86,500 before filing a complaint that brought the case to light.
How the scam worked and what happened next
After an FIR was filed in October 2024, investigators tracked Singh through his digital money trail and movements between Delhi and Punjab.
He confessed to the fraud, saying financial stress at home pushed him into it and that he used the stolen money for parties and expensive liquor.
Police recovered a phone used in the scam.