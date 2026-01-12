Next Article
UPSC NDA, CDS, NA 2026 exam dates are out!
India
UPSC just dropped the schedule for the NDA, NA, and CDS (I) exams—mark your calendar for April 12, 2026.
All tests will be held offline across India.
If you're eyeing NDA or NA, you'll tackle two objective papers; CDS aspirants will have three.
What to know about timings, marks, and admit cards
NDA/NA candidates start with Maths (10am-12:30pm), then General Ability (2pm-4:30pm).
CDS folks begin with English (9am-11am), move to General Knowledge (12:30pm-2:30pm), and wrap up with Elementary Maths (4pm-6pm).
Marking is strict—there's negative marking for wrong answers.
Admit cards will be up on the UPSC website before exam day, so keep an eye out and follow all instructions closely to avoid last-minute stress.