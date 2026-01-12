UPSC NDA, CDS, NA 2026 exam dates are out!

What to know about timings, marks, and admit cards

NDA/NA candidates start with Maths (10am-12:30pm), then General Ability (2pm-4:30pm).

CDS folks begin with English (9am-11am), move to General Knowledge (12:30pm-2:30pm), and wrap up with Elementary Maths (4pm-6pm).

Marking is strict—there's negative marking for wrong answers.

Admit cards will be up on the UPSC website before exam day, so keep an eye out and follow all instructions closely to avoid last-minute stress.