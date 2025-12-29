Next Article
Man arrested for killing wife and son in Buldhana, Maharashtra
India
A tragic incident shook Maharashtra's Buldhana district when Rahul Mhaske, 33, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife Rupali and their four-year-old son at home early Monday morning.
Police say Mhaske suspected his wife of cheating and attacked both with an ax around 2am in Mehkar town's Teacher's Colony.
What happens next
Mhaske was taken into custody soon after the incident and charged with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The family shared their home with three other relatives.
Police are now investigating what led to this violent act, hoping to understand the reasons behind it.