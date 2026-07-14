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Home / News / India News / Man blown apart, 7 injured in TN metal-smelting factory fire 
Man blown apart, 7 injured in TN metal-smelting factory fire 
The incident claimed the life of one worker

Man blown apart, 7 injured in TN metal-smelting factory fire 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 14, 2026
10:07 am
What's the story

A man was blown into pieces after a giant boiler exploded, causing a massive fire at a private steel smelting unit in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The incident claimed the life of Ravi Ranjan (26), a native of Bihar. Seven other workers from northern states were also injured in the blast.

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Visuals from metal smelting factory

Rescue efforts

Injured workers rushed to hospitals

After the explosion, Gummidipoondi SIPCOT Fire and Rescue Services were immediately informed. They reached the spot and doused the fire that broke out after the blast.

During the rescue operation, a severed hand was found 500 meters away from the accident site, per ANI.

The injured workers were rushed to various hospitals, including Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai, Government Hospital in Gummidipoondi, and some private facilities for treatment.

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Investigation underway

Probe launched into incident

The body of the deceased worker, Ranjan, was recovered and sent to Government Hospital in Ponneri for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police have registered a case and are probing the cause of this unfortunate incident.

The investigation is currently underway to ascertain what led to this deadly explosion at the steel melting unit.

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