Man blown apart, 7 injured in TN metal-smelting factory fire
What's the story
A man was blown into pieces after a giant boiler exploded, causing a massive fire at a private steel smelting unit in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The incident claimed the life of Ravi Ranjan (26), a native of Bihar. Seven other workers from northern states were also injured in the blast.
Twitter Post
Visuals from metal smelting factory
#WATCH | Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu | A huge fire broke out at a private metal smelting factory in the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT complex, near Partha Palayam village, after a giant boiler exploded.— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026
In this horrific accident, Ravi Ranjan (24) from Bihar lost his body parts and died on the… pic.twitter.com/DXxmCl7yBf
Rescue efforts
Injured workers rushed to hospitals
After the explosion, Gummidipoondi SIPCOT Fire and Rescue Services were immediately informed. They reached the spot and doused the fire that broke out after the blast.
During the rescue operation, a severed hand was found 500 meters away from the accident site, per ANI.
The injured workers were rushed to various hospitals, including Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai, Government Hospital in Gummidipoondi, and some private facilities for treatment.
Investigation underway
Probe launched into incident
The body of the deceased worker, Ranjan, was recovered and sent to Government Hospital in Ponneri for a post-mortem.
Meanwhile, Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police have registered a case and are probing the cause of this unfortunate incident.
The investigation is currently underway to ascertain what led to this deadly explosion at the steel melting unit.