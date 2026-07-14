Man blown apart, 7 injured in TN metal-smelting factory fire 

After the explosion, Gummidipoondi SIPCOT Fire and Rescue Services were immediately informed. They reached the spot and doused the fire that broke out after the blast.

During the rescue operation, a severed hand was found 500 meters away from the accident site, per ANI.

The injured workers were rushed to various hospitals, including Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai, Government Hospital in Gummidipoondi, and some private facilities for treatment.