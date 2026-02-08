Man dies after falling into unmarked pit in Delhi

Laborer informs sub-contractor, but he leaves without alerting anyone

A laborer told sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati about Kamal's fall, but Prajapati left without alerting anyone.

Kamal remained unattended for several hours until a passerby finally called the police; his body was found in the pit the next morning.

Police have now arrested Prajapati, filed an FIR against the main contractor and DJB officials for not securing the site, and suspended three DJB engineers.

The search is still on for a laborer who fled after the incident, while Kamal's family says their calls for help were ignored by authorities.