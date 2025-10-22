Next Article
Man dies after woman hits him with sword over samosa
India
In Bhojpur, Bihar, a 65-year-old man named Chandrama Yadav was killed after he tried to break up a fight between kids over a samosa at a local shop.
When Yadav stepped in, he got into an argument with a woman. Things escalated quickly—she allegedly struck him on the head with a sword.
Police are on the lookout for the woman
Yadav was taken to a hospital in Patna but sadly passed away the next day.
Police have registered a murder case and are actively investigating in Kaulodihari village, talking to witnesses and gathering evidence as they search for the woman involved.
The case is still open, highlighting how even small disputes can turn unexpectedly tragic.