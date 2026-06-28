Man dies at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, relatives allegedly attack medical staff
India
A 36-year-old man passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on June 27 after being admitted in critical condition from suspected poisoning.
Despite emergency care, doctors couldn't save him, and things took a turn when his relatives allegedly attacked doctors and nurses right after hearing the news.
Hospital condemns violence, police detain suspects
The incident has left healthcare workers shaken and raised big concerns about their safety.
The hospital strongly condemned the violence, with officials saying all possible care was given to the patient.
Police have already detained those involved and started legal action, while the hospital urged everyone to handle grievances peacefully and promised full support for its staff.