Man dies in Delhi pit; bystanders film instead of helping
Kamal Dhyani, 25, lost his life after riding his motorcycle into an unbarricaded Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pit in Janakpuri late Thursday night.
Although many bystanders reportedly photographed or filmed the scene after discovering him, accounts differ over whether people tried to help him; some witnesses said bystanders ignored pleas, while others said people jumped into the pit and removed the motorcycle.
His body and bike were only found around 8am the next morning when a passerby named Shivani finally called the police.
3 engineers suspended, subcontractor arrested
The tragedy has sparked outrage over safety lapses—three DJB engineers have been suspended for not putting up barricades or warning signs at the site.
A subcontractor, Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, was arrested after being informed around 12:22am and not notifying police until the next morning.
Police have filed an FIR for culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the contractor and concerned DJB officials.
A probe is underway as locals demand accountability.