Man dies in Delhi pit; bystanders film instead of helping India Feb 08, 2026

Kamal Dhyani, 25, lost his life after riding his motorcycle into an unbarricaded Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pit in Janakpuri late Thursday night.

Although many bystanders reportedly photographed or filmed the scene after discovering him, accounts differ over whether people tried to help him; some witnesses said bystanders ignored pleas, while others said people jumped into the pit and removed the motorcycle.

His body and bike were only found around 8am the next morning when a passerby named Shivani finally called the police.