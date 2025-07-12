Man expresses love by buying coffin for living mother

The ceremony turned into quite a scene: the mother sat inside the coffin with a fan as musicians played through village streets. The procession, called "Eight Immortals," is seen as a sign of luck. Tradition says it can't touch the ground during this special walk.

Event cost around $2,800

Once home, the family offered incense and other gifts to honor their elders.

The whole event cost about $2,800—including food and music—and shows how some communities openly celebrate aging while hoping for more good years ahead.

It's an unusual but heartfelt way to say "we want you around for much longer."