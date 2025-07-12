Man expresses love by buying coffin for living mother
In Hunan, China, a man recently bought a coffin for his 70-year-old mom—not because of bad news, but as part of a rare tradition wishing her a long life.
She was carried home in the coffin by 16 pallbearers while neighbors watched, celebrating both her age and the family's respect.
The procession called 'Eight Immortals'
The ceremony turned into quite a scene: the mother sat inside the coffin with a fan as musicians played through village streets.
The procession, called "Eight Immortals," is seen as a sign of luck. Tradition says it can't touch the ground during this special walk.
Event cost around $2,800
Once home, the family offered incense and other gifts to honor their elders.
The whole event cost about $2,800—including food and music—and shows how some communities openly celebrate aging while hoping for more good years ahead.
It's an unusual but heartfelt way to say "we want you around for much longer."