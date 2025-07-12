Viral post dismisses learning Indian regional languages
A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) stirred up controversy by calling Kannada and Tamil "languages of poorer economies" and saying it's pointless to learn them in cities like Bengaluru or Chennai compared to English.
The comment quickly went viral, sparking heated backlash and fresh debates about language, identity, and respect online.
People defend their languages
People from southern India jumped in to defend their languages, highlighting how both locals and newcomers proudly speak Kannada and Tamil.
Many felt the post ignored the cultural pride tied to these languages, especially in cities where English often dominates daily life.
Discussion on language harassment, social integration
The debate also brought up bigger issues—like "language harassment" faced by migrants, and how language shapes social integration.
Some called for more tolerance around language choices, while others stressed that regional languages are key to local identity.
It's clear this conversation about language is far from over in India's big cities.