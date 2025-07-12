S Jaishankar to attend SCO Foreign Ministers's meeting in China
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit China for the first time since the 2020 border standoff, joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in Tianjin on July 15.
The focus? Exchanging views on SCO cooperation between India, China, Russia, and other member countries while tackling some major global and regional challenges.
Jaishankar likely to discuss easing India-China relations
Jaishankar's trip follows recent high-level visits by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, showing that India and China are still talking despite past tensions.
He's expected to discuss easing India-China relations after the Ladakh standoff and possibly touch on issues like China's ban on rare earth metals.
Leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will also be at the table—so it's a pretty packed house for some important conversations.