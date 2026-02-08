Man falls to death in unmarked pit; contractor arrested
Kamal Dhyani, 25, lost his life after he was found in an unmarked 15-20 foot pit left open by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri late Thursday night; initial investigation indicates the death resulted from the fall, though his family has alleged possible foul play and the police investigation is ongoing.
The site had no warning signs or barriers—just darkness.
Kamal had just called his twin brother to say he was almost home from work, but never made it.
Bystanders, workers saw Kamal but didn't call for help
After the fall, bystanders and workers saw Kamal but didn't call for help or alert police right away. His family spent hours visiting police stations before authorities were finally informed in the morning.
Subcontractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati has been arrested for culpable homicide; others involved are missing.
The Delhi government has suspended three DJB officials and said a ₹10 lakh ex gratia is likely to be given to Kamal's family as investigations continue.