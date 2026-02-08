Man falls to death in unmarked pit; contractor arrested India Feb 08, 2026

Kamal Dhyani, 25, lost his life after he was found in an unmarked 15-20 foot pit left open by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri late Thursday night; initial investigation indicates the death resulted from the fall, though his family has alleged possible foul play and the police investigation is ongoing.

The site had no warning signs or barriers—just darkness.

Kamal had just called his twin brother to say he was almost home from work, but never made it.