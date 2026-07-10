'Mr. judicial servant': Man hurls abuses, flings documents inside SC  

Courtroom chaos

Pratap hurls abuses at CJI, throws case files

Pratap started the hearing by addressing the judges as "Mr. judicial servant" and ordering them to register an FIR against Lucknow's Assistant Commissioner of Police. Justice Viswanathan asked in disbelief, "You are ordering me? You are ordering us?" To this, Pratap replied, "That is all from my side. Everything is on record." He then threw case files in the air and hurled abuses at the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who was not in the courtroom.