'Mr. judicial servant': Man hurls abuses, flings documents inside SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court had to remove a litigant from its courtroom on Friday after he hurled abuses at the judges and flung documents. The incident occurred during a hearing of a petition challenging an Allahabad High Court decision before a bench comprising Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice Alok Aradhe. The courtroom atmosphere changed dramatically when the petitioner, one Prabal Pratap, appeared in person and ordered commands to the judges.
Courtroom chaos
Pratap hurls abuses at CJI, throws case files
Pratap started the hearing by addressing the judges as "Mr. judicial servant" and ordering them to register an FIR against Lucknow's Assistant Commissioner of Police. Justice Viswanathan asked in disbelief, "You are ordering me? You are ordering us?" To this, Pratap replied, "That is all from my side. Everything is on record." He then threw case files in the air and hurled abuses at the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who was not in the courtroom.
Twitter Post
Video shows drama inside courtroom
High drama unfolded in the Supreme Court on Friday when a man, appearing as a petitioner-in-person, verbally abused Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, threw papers in the courtroom and was escorted out by security personnel after disrupting proceedings pic.twitter.com/dC3S2KN8qq— Swaraj Srivastava (@SwarajAjad) July 10, 2026
Court dismissal
Court takes no action against Pratap
The courtroom security immediately intervened and removed Pratap from the courtroom. Despite his disruptive behavior, the court decided not to initiate contempt proceedings against him. In its order, the bench noted that Pratap made "incoherent and unparliamentary utterances" instead of presenting his case. The Supreme Court found "no good ground to interfere" with the Allahabad High Court's decision and dismissed Pratap's appeal.
Court's response
We have sympathies for petitioner, says Justice Viswanathan
Justice Viswanathan said, "We do not propose to take any action against him." He added that they only had sympathies for the petitioner. Senior advocate PS Patwalia later commented on how challenging a judge's job can be at times. "It is said that the job of a judge is not easy. On some days, it becomes more visible."