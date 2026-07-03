Man in X video claims NEET suicide victims masturbated
A video on X (formerly Twitter) from July 2, 2026, has caused a stir after a man, reportedly a Sanatani bhagwadhari, made offensive remarks about students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak scandal.
His comment that the victims "used to masturbate" was quickly challenged by others in the clip, with responses like Sharam aani chahiye... itni galeech or gandi baat karte hue, and another calling him na insaan, na dharmic.
Users condemn sexualizing NEET suicides
The clip triggered widespread outrage online. Many users questioned the logic behind linking suicides to masturbation and criticized how such a tragic event was sexualized.
Some defended Hinduism, saying the man doesn't represent their beliefs. Comments called his words disgraceful and insensitive; one user wrote about sexualizing the reason for suicides caused by a life-changing exam leak and corruption.
The video has since attracted significant attention.