Man in X video claims NEET suicide victims masturbated India Jul 03, 2026

A video on X (formerly Twitter) from July 2, 2026, has caused a stir after a man, reportedly a Sanatani bhagwadhari, made offensive remarks about students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak scandal.

His comment that the victims "used to masturbate" was quickly challenged by others in the clip, with responses like Sharam aani chahiye... itni galeech or gandi baat karte hue, and another calling him na insaan, na dharmic.