Man killed outside Andhra Pradesh police station India Jan 05, 2026

A tragic incident unfolded early Monday in Ananthapur district, where Eswarappa, a local from Merugu Vandla Palle, was killed right outside the Tanakallu police station.

The attack happened around 3:15am as he was being brought near the police station gate in connection with a missing person case.

Police say the motive was a personal dispute involving Hari's missing wife.