Next Article
Man killed outside Andhra Pradesh police station
India
A tragic incident unfolded early Monday in Ananthapur district, where Eswarappa, a local from Merugu Vandla Palle, was killed right outside the Tanakallu police station.
The attack happened around 3:15am as he was being brought near the police station gate in connection with a missing person case.
Police say the motive was a personal dispute involving Hari's missing wife.
What happened next
After the murder, police arrested three people linked to the attack.
They've also started an internal inquiry into why a Sub-Inspector wasn't present when it all went down.
Eswarappa's body has been sent for post-mortem and a formal murder case is underway.