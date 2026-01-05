Sex racket busted at IAS officer's rented house in Prayagraj

What happened during the raid?

Police found four women and four men inside, some from outside Prayagraj, in compromising situations.

Dwivedi and his associate Mayank Kushwaha were arrested along with three customers; the house owner was reportedly unaware of any illegal activity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Shandilya said all nine people are facing legal action.

Investigations are still on to find others involved and any other locations linked to the racket.