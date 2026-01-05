BJP MP's "dheet" comment about woman officer sparks backlash
BJP MP Shivmangal Singh Tomar is facing heat after calling tehsildar Vandana Yadav "dheet" (stubborn) during a phone call at a flyover protest in Morena recently.
Locals had been protesting since Thursday, and Tomar ended the sit-in but criticized Yadav for not coming to receive their demands.
The call was caught on video and quickly went viral.
What did Tomar actually say?
In the clip, Tomar says, "Yeh log kal milne gayen and woh aayo nahi, abhi tak nahi aayi hain. Main Morena se chal ke aa gaya... And woh dheet hain, yeh main mere circle mein reh ke jaanta hoon. Ab ladies hain toh kuch keh nahi sakte hain, par bohot dheet hain woh."
The word "dheet" is often used for someone who's stubborn or unyielding.
Who is Shivmangal Singh Tomar?
Tomar is Morena's BJP MP. His remark has drawn criticism online and raised fresh questions about respect for women officials in politics.
This comes right after Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya made headlines for using slang ("ghanta") on TV while talking about water issues.