BJP MP's "dheet" comment about woman officer sparks backlash India Jan 05, 2026

BJP MP Shivmangal Singh Tomar is facing heat after calling tehsildar Vandana Yadav "dheet" (stubborn) during a phone call at a flyover protest in Morena recently.

Locals had been protesting since Thursday, and Tomar ended the sit-in but criticized Yadav for not coming to receive their demands.

The call was caught on video and quickly went viral.