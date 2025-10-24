Next Article
Man killed over turning off loudspeakers during Kali Puja
India
A 30-year-old man, Santan Naskar, lost his life in Sonarpur, West Bengal today after a disagreement over festival music took a tragic turn.
The trouble started when Naskar turned off the Kali Puja pandal music at the request of an elderly neighbor with a heart problem—a small act that sadly spiraled out of control.
Neighbors confront each other before things turn deadly
After the music stopped, another neighbor and his wife confronted Naskar and things quickly got heated.
When they allegedly attacked Naskar's mother, he stepped in to help but was fatally stabbed by the neighbor before both attackers fled.
Police have since arrested the accused based on his family's complaint—a sobering reminder of how fast everyday conflicts can become violent during community events.