Man kills parents, wife to collect life insurance payouts: Report
Vishal Singhal, reportedly 38, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly murdering his parents and first wife over the past several years to collect massive life insurance payouts.
Police say he staged his father's death as a hit-and-run in April 2024, allegedly orchestrated his mother's fatal motorcycle accident in 2017, and is suspected of killing his first wife Ekta in 2022 after she was hospitalized.
All three deaths reportedly benefited him financially.
Investigators uncover web of lies and financial motives
Singhal's sudden wealth raised red flags—despite a modest income, he owned luxury cars and gadgets.
Investigators found that his father had taken out 64 life insurance policies worth nearly ₹50 crore, naming Vishal as the sole beneficiary.
Medical reports didn't match up with the supposed accidents; for example, Mukesh had no injuries despite the alleged car crash.
After marrying a fourth time in 2024, Singhal's wife Shreya fled and accused him of planning more fraud.
Police arrested him on September 29, 2024, and are now probing links to an insurance scam network involving accomplices and possibly a local hospital.