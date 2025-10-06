Man kills parents, wife to collect life insurance payouts: Report

Investigators uncover web of lies and financial motives

Singhal's sudden wealth raised red flags—despite a modest income, he owned luxury cars and gadgets.

Investigators found that his father had taken out 64 life insurance policies worth nearly ₹50 crore, naming Vishal as the sole beneficiary.

Medical reports didn't match up with the supposed accidents; for example, Mukesh had no injuries despite the alleged car crash.

After marrying a fourth time in 2024, Singhal's wife Shreya fled and accused him of planning more fraud.

Police arrested him on September 29, 2024, and are now probing links to an insurance scam network involving accomplices and possibly a local hospital.