Bengaluru woman loses ₹2.3cr to online matrimonial fraud
A retired teacher from East Bengaluru lost ₹2.3 crore over four years after being tricked by someone she met on a matrimonial site.
In December 2019, she started chatting with "Aahan Kumar," who claimed to be an Indian-origin US citizen residing in Atlanta and working as a drilling engineer for an Israeli oil firm.
Their online friendship soon turned romantic, with promises of marriage.
Kumar started asking for money in early 2020
Starting in early 2020, "Kumar" began asking for money, saying he was facing emergencies like food shortages and equipment failures.
Trusting him, she sent large sums to an account named Madhavi.
By November 2024, after she refused to pay more, he began cutting off contact and never paid her back.
She reported everything to the police on October 3 last year, and now investigators are trying to track down the scammer under the IT Act.