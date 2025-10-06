Bengaluru woman loses ₹2.3cr to online matrimonial fraud

Kumar started asking for money in early 2020

Starting in early 2020, "Kumar" began asking for money, saying he was facing emergencies like food shortages and equipment failures.

Trusting him, she sent large sums to an account named Madhavi.

By November 2024, after she refused to pay more, he began cutting off contact and never paid her back.

She reported everything to the police on October 3 last year, and now investigators are trying to track down the scammer under the IT Act.