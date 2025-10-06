Next Article
Cyclone Shakhti to weaken into depression by tomorrow
India
Cyclone Shakhti is currently moving over the Arabian Sea and, according to the IMD, will weaken from a severe cyclone into a depression by October 7.
As it shifts eastward, its strength will drop steadily over the next day.
Marine activities risky; yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms
Strong winds (up to 70km/h) and rough seas are expected through October 6, making marine activities risky.
Meanwhile, after heavy rain hit Darjeeling on October 5, yellow alerts for more downpours and thunderstorms have been issued for parts of eastern India—including West Bengal and Sikkim—over the next few days.
Stay safe if you're in these areas or planning travel nearby.