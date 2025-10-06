Cyclone Shakhti to weaken into depression by tomorrow

Marine activities risky; yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms

Strong winds (up to 70km/h) and rough seas are expected through October 6, making marine activities risky.

Meanwhile, after heavy rain hit Darjeeling on October 5, yellow alerts for more downpours and thunderstorms have been issued for parts of eastern India—including West Bengal and Sikkim—over the next few days.

Stay safe if you're in these areas or planning travel nearby.